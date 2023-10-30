Haru Invest Plans Temporary Server Shutdown to Save Operating Costs

According to Foresight News, Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee has informed members of the company's plan to temporarily shut down its servers on November 4, 2023, in order to save on operating costs. The move is expected to save over $5,500 per month. Lee stated that the measure is aimed at timely server restarts for future asset allocation to members, but it is currently difficult to predict the exact restart time. Furthermore, to prevent potential confusion among members when the servers are eventually restarted, important member information, such as email accounts and asset sizes, is being backed up in multiple formats.

View full text