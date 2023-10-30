Standard Chartered Subsidiary Zodia Custody Expands Services to Hong Kong

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency custodian Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, is launching its services in Hong Kong. Zodia is gradually expanding in Hong Kong, initially seeking to provide limited crypto asset services to Hong Kong customers and is in discussions with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority regarding regulatory acceptance in the financial district. Currently, Zodia Custody is also offering services in other Asian countries, including Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

