UniSat Wallet Launches BRC20-Swap Supporting 14 Assets on Mainnet

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has announced the launch of brc20-swap, a native Swap platform based on the Bitcoin mainnet's Ordinals. The platform will initially support 14 available assets, including sats, ordi, trac, oshi, btcs, oxbt, texo, cncl, meme, honk, zbit, vmpx, pepe, and mxrc. Brc20-swap utilizes the brc20 protocol as its underlying asset infrastructure, allowing anyone to deploy new trading pairs and increase liquidity for a given exchange. UniSat Wallet will provide open-source code, APIs, and documentation, enabling developers to build their own exchange platforms based on this foundation. Brc20-swap is technically compatible with existing brc20 variants, and the platform is currently evaluating and supporting the advantages and risks associated with them.

