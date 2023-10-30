Bitcoin Whale Address Accumulates Over 12,000 BTC Since January

According to Foresight News, data from BitInfoCharts reveals that a Bitcoin whale address, starting with bc1qvh, has accumulated approximately 12,598 BTC (about $434 million) since January 17th this year. The address has an estimated unrealized profit of around $96.87 million. The accumulation of such a significant amount of Bitcoin by this whale address highlights the continued interest and investment in the cryptocurrency by large-scale investors. As the market continues to evolve, the actions of these major players can have a significant impact on the overall value and stability of the digital asset.

