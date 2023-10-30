copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Whale Address Accumulates Over 12,000 BTC Since January
Binance News
2023-10-30 01:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from BitInfoCharts reveals that a Bitcoin whale address, starting with bc1qvh, has accumulated approximately 12,598 BTC (about $434 million) since January 17th this year. The address has an estimated unrealized profit of around $96.87 million. The accumulation of such a significant amount of Bitcoin by this whale address highlights the continued interest and investment in the cryptocurrency by large-scale investors. As the market continues to evolve, the actions of these major players can have a significant impact on the overall value and stability of the digital asset.
View full text