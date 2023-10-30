Ethereum Layer2 Network TVL Reaches $12 Billion, Up 9.85% in Past Week

According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum Layer2 networks is now $12 billion, with a growth rate of 9.85% over the past seven days. Among these networks, Arbitrum One has a TVL of $6.63 billion, experiencing a 10.78% increase in the past week. OP Mainnet's TVL stands at $3 billion, with a growth rate of 9.44% over the same period. Meanwhile, zkSync Era's TVL is at $463 million, having grown by 15.45% in the past seven days. Lastly, Scroll Network's TVL is $25.13 million, with a significant growth rate of 72.42% over the past week.

