VanEck Proposes Bitcoin as Seed Capital Instead of Cash
2023-10-30 00:41
According to Foresight News, Scott Johnsson, a financial group assistant at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, revealed that Van Buren Capital GP has proposed using Bitcoin as seed capital instead of cash, unlike iShares.
