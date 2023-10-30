copy link
create picture
more
Chill Pill Steps Down as CEO of Stars Arena in Avalanche Ecosystem
Binance News
2023-10-30 00:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Chill Pill has stepped down from their position as CEO of Stars Arena, a social protocol within the Avalanche ecosystem. The announcement was made through a tweet by Stars Arena.
View full text