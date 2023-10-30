Acala 2.0 Progress Update: ACA Staking, Token Burning, and Liquidity Incentives

According to Foresight News, the Polkadot-based DeFi protocol Acala has provided an update on the progress of Acala 2.0. The update includes the launch of ACA staking functionality, the burning of 222,280 ACA tokens with the next token burn scheduled in 26 days, the introduction of the ACA-USDC mining pool with LP incentives offering annualized returns of over 200%, and the launch of single-sided DOT and LCDOT staking on the liquidity incentive platform Euphrates. Currently, 4.2 million DOT tokens have been staked through Euphrates.

