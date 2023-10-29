Cryptocurrency Tokens Unlocking This Week: OP, SUI, 1INCH, TIA, DYDX, ACA, NYM, TORN, IMX, LQTY, GAL

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that between October 30 and November 5, several cryptocurrency tokens will undergo unlocking. These include OP, SUI, 1INCH, TIA, DYDX, ACA, NYM, TORN, IMX, LQTY, and GAL. Optimism token (OP) will unlock 2,416 tokens (approximately $34.06 million) on October 30 at 12:00, accounting for 2.74% of the circulating supply. Sui token (SUI) will unlock 4 million tokens (approximately $1.83 million) on October 31 at 08:00, accounting for 0.46% of the circulating supply. 1inch token (1INCH) will unlock 21,430 tokens (approximately $6,350) on October 31 at 08:00, accounting for 0.00% of the circulating supply. Celestia token (TIA) will unlock 267 million tokens on October 31 at 22:00, with 200 million tokens allocated for public distribution and 67 million tokens for research, development, and ecosystem unlocking. dYdX token (DYDX) will unlock 2.16 million tokens (approximately $5.39 million) on October 31 at 23:00, accounting for 1.21% of the circulating supply. Acala token (ACA) will unlock 27.43 million tokens (approximately $1.39 million) on November 1 at 15:00, accounting for 3.31% of the circulating supply. Nym token (NYM) will unlock 3.13 million tokens (approximately $397,000) on November 2 at 08:00, accounting for 0.56% of the circulating supply. Tornado Cash token (TORN) will unlock 22,840 tokens (approximately $69,000) on November 3 at 11:06, accounting for 0.6% of the circulating supply. ImmutableX token (IMX) will unlock 18.08 million tokens (approximately $12.22 million) on November 4 at 18:00, accounting for 1.5% of the circulating supply. Liquity token (LQTY) will unlock 657,000 tokens (approximately $1.1 million) on November 5 at 08:00, accounting for 0.7% of the circulating supply. Galxe token (GAL) will unlock 7.61 million tokens (approximately $10.58 million) on November 5 at 20:00, accounting for 16.36% of the circulating supply.

