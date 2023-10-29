Uniswap Community Votes to Invest in Ekubo Protocol

According to Foresight News, the Uniswap community has voted in favor of a temperature check proposal to invest in the Ekubo Protocol, with a support rate of 63.82%. Uniswap DAO will contribute $12 million worth of UNI tokens in exchange for a 20% share of future Ekubo Protocol governance tokens. Ekubo Protocol is an Automated Market Maker (AMM) on Starknet. Foresight News previously reported on October 25 that the Uniswap community was voting on the temperature check proposal to invest in the Ekubo Protocol. The voting ended on October 28 at 11:59 Beijing time, with a current opposition rate of 59.46%.

