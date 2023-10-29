Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Most Crypto Projects Rug-Pulled in Q3 2023 Lacked Audit Reports, Says Hacken Research

Binance News
2023-10-29 19:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, research by blockchain security firm Hacken revealed that the majority of crypto projects rug-pulled in the third quarter of 2023 did not have audit reports. The Q3 2023 Security Insights report found that only 12 out of 78 examined rug pulls conducted and reported audits. An independent third-party audit provides a comprehensive review of a token, identifies a project's vulnerabilities, and alerts investors. Although such audits may validate a project's authenticity, they do not guarantee protection from a sudden withdrawal of liquidity. Hacken noted that rug pulls are one of the simplest scams to prevent, as investors can understand their anatomy by taking note of certain patterns, such as the presence or absence of an audit. Some projects rug-pulled last quarter were audited but received poor scores, and users ignored the audit results, believing that the fact that the projects were audited was sufficient. For example, Magnate Finance, a lending protocol based on crypto exchange Coinbase's Base network, had an audit that warned the project's deployer could manipulate the token, but users did not heed the findings. The deployer eventually removed liquidity from LPs in multiple transactions, resulting in the second-largest rug pull of the quarter, with over $5 million stolen. Users of decentralized crypto staking platform DeFiLabs had a similar experience. Blockchain security firm CertiK revealed in an audit that the project had a centralization risk within its contracts, but users did not raise concerns. The platform ultimately pulled the rug and disappeared with $1.4 million worth of users' assets. Hacken identified a common pattern among rug pulls, with developers of malicious projects typically following the same five steps: creating the tokens, aggressively marketing them, inflating the tokens' supply when liquidity accumulates, vanishing with drained funds, and leaving investors with worthless assets.
View full text