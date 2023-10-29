Blockchain Gaming Gains Traction with Tyranno Studios' Brawlers and EVE Online Developer

According to Blockworks, blockchain gaming continues to show promise as a significant part of Web3. Tyranno Studios' Brawlers expanded to Prime Gaming just a week after being listed on the Epic Games Store. The free-to-play wrestling game allows players to earn NFTs and its native BRWL token. In a recent interview, Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of the company behind the popular multiplayer space saga EVE Online, revealed that they are working on a blockchain-based game to leave a lasting footprint in the future. DappRadar's report on the two highest-volume games of Q3 showed a significant increase in their volume this week. Axie Infinity experienced a 143% increase, while Gods Unchained saw a 27% rise after releasing a new batch of tradable cards. In other news, Autoglyphs and Fidenza, the fourth and sixth-largest NFT projects by market cap according to NFT Price Floor, each recorded one sale in October. Additionally, French fashion house Maison Margiela launched an online game to mint digital collectibles and access the next stage of their Web3 roadmap. A Brooklyn bathhouse that uses bitcoin miners to heat its water is planning a second New York City location. Friend.tech experienced record outflows on consecutive days this week.

