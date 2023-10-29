Buy Crypto
Galaxy Digital Predicts $14.4 Billion Inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs in First Year

Binance News
2023-10-29 13:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Galaxy Digital, the crypto venture led by U.S. billionaire Mike Novogratz, has projected a substantial capital influx into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The estimations suggest that these ETFs could witness an impressive $14.4 billion in inflows during their inaugural year, potentially reshaping the investment landscape. The venture contends that the allure of spot Bitcoin ETFs surpasses existing investment avenues, such as trusts and futures, which currently hold assets valued at over $21 billion. It noted that ETF inflows could ramp up by $27 billion by the second year and $39 billion by the third year. The potential ramifications of this projection are profound. Not only does this forecast hint at a surge in investor interest, but it also signals a paradigm shift in the approach towards cryptocurrency investment. As of October 2023, Galaxy Digital posits that the wealth management sector in the United States could witness a monumental transformation, with assets managed by broker-dealers, banks, and Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) collectively amounting to a staggering $48.3 trillion. Galaxy says that spot Bitcoin ETFs stand as a pivotal development, promising a secure and regulated means for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency. These products would be facilitated through established partners, primarily traditional funds and banks with a demonstrated track record in customer protection and sound investment offerings. Galaxy Digital’s projection of a $14.4 billion influx in the first year could contribute significantly to a remarkable 74% surge in Bitcoin prices. This anticipated increase is predicated on the assumption that the liquidity and price impact of billions of dollars in investments will transform the cryptocurrency’s value. The perceived limitations of existing investment products further underscore the urgency for these spot Bitcoin ETFs. High fees, low liquidity, and tracking errors are endemic issues that have hindered accessibility for a broad spectrum of investors. In addition to mitigating these existing challenges, spot ETFs promise greater operational efficiency, according to Galaxy. That includes advantages in fee structures, liquidity, and price tracking. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is evaluating applications from various industry players. Grayscale, BlackRock, Bitwise, VanEck, and several other prominent firms have submitted proposals for spot Bitcoin ETFs, totaling twelve. This dynamic signals the growing consensus on the potential of Bitcoin ETFs and the competitiveness amongst industry leaders seeking to pioneer this transformative financial instrument.
