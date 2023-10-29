Uniswap Community Votes Against Co-Branded Visa Card Proposal

According to Foresight News, the Uniswap community has voted against a proposal to issue a co-branded Visa card, with a 93.09% opposition rate. The proposal indicated that Swiss bank Fiat24 planned to issue a Visa debit card based on Arbitrum for 27 European Union countries, with the expectation of providing services to Southeast Asia and Latin American countries upon approval. The card was intended to be priced in euros and could be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

