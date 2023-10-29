Uniswap Foundation Transfers 9.8 Million UNI Tokens to Exchanges

According to Foresight News, the Uniswap Foundation has transferred a total of 9.8 million UNI tokens (approximately $40.66 million) in the past six days. The transfers were made to various exchanges, including 3.4 million tokens (about $14.1 million) to OKX, 3 million tokens (approximately $12.45 million) to Kraken, and another 3.4 million UNI tokens (about $14.1 million) to FalconX. These transfers indicate a significant movement of UNI tokens within the cryptocurrency market. The Uniswap Foundation's actions could potentially impact the token's price and overall market dynamics. However, the reasons behind these transfers remain unclear.

