Flare Network Launches FlareStake, A Non-Custodial Staking Platform
Binance News
2023-10-29 03:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, smart contract platform Flare Network has announced the launch of FlareStake, a non-custodial staking platform for Flare assets. FlareStake is a public staking platform designed to provide users with a secure and decentralized way to stake their Flare assets.
