Future Data Group Partners with Conflux Network to Launch Comprehensive Blockchain Platform

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed company Future Data Group has announced a strategic partnership with Conflux Network. The collaboration will see the launch of a comprehensive blockchain platform called 'Future Chain' by its subsidiary, Zhongfu Surong Technology Co., Ltd. The platform will be based on Conflux Network's scalable technology and aims to provide users with services such as NFT issuance, security protection, and cross-chain transfer protocols. The platform is designed to help artists, musicians, actors, creators, and enterprises create, issue, and track NFT works. Game developers can also use Future Chain to issue in-game digital items. The partnership aims to provide a comprehensive solution for users in the growing NFT market, offering a range of services to cater to various needs.

