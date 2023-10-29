Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador Could Become the Singapore of the Americas, Says VanEck Strategy Advisor

Binance News
2023-10-29 03:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, El Salvador has the potential to become a financial center in the Americas, similar to Singapore, according to VanEck strategy advisor Gabor Gurbacs. He believes that new capital investment and immigration will drive the country's economic growth in the coming years. Gurbacs' comments come after a post by U.S. broadcaster and Bitcoiner Max Keiser, who now lives in El Salvador, listing reasons why the Central American country should be on everyone's radar, including Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar's legal tender status, a decrease in crime, and great beaches and coffee. El Salvador's emerging economy gained prominence when Nayib Bukele became the country's president in June 2019. The nation's sovereign bonds have outperformed many other emerging markets, yielding a 70% return by August 2023, attracting the attention of investment management firms like JPMorgan and Eaton Vance. In September 2021, Bukele and the El Salvador government made Bitcoin legal tender and rolled out a Bitcoin custodial wallet, Chivo Wallet, for all El Salvadorans. The country is also utilizing its volcanic resources to power a Bitcoin mining operation startup, Volcano Energy, which launched in June with a $1 billion investment and has Max Keiser as its executive chairman. El Salvador appointed Dr. Saifedean Ammous, the author of 'The Bitcoin Standard,' as an economic advisor to the National Bitcoin Office in May. The country plans to accumulate Bitcoin as a strategy to clear its debt within the next five years. Bukele also eliminated all taxes on technology innovations in April, which could attract more entrepreneurs and foreign capital to the country.
View full text