Elon Musk Envisions X as a Mature Dating Site and Digital Bank by 2024

According to Foresight News, Elon Musk has claimed that X, formerly known as Twitter, will become a 'mature' dating site and a digital bank by 2024, as reported by Business Insider citing an insider source. However, Musk did not provide details on how X would transform into a dating app, whether users have any demand for such features, or what further product changes would be required to make it a dating app. The idea aligns with Musk's push for paid features.

