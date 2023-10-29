EOS Foundation Completes Comprehensive Restructuring to Optimize Operations

According to Foresight News, EOS Foundation CEO Yves La Rose recently announced on Twitter that the organization has completed a comprehensive restructuring to optimize its operations. The restructuring has altered some roles and plans within the organization, but still ensures the core engineering work related to the protocol and EOS EVM. The changes aim to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the EOS Foundation's operations, allowing it to better serve the EOS community and advance its goals. The restructuring is expected to have a positive impact on the organization's overall performance and ability to deliver on its commitments.

