FaZe Clan's Kalei Renay Discusses Livestreaming, Modern Warfare III, and GameSquare Acquisition

According to Decrypt, Kalei Renay, the only active female member of esports organization FaZe Clan, shared her thoughts on livestreaming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and the future of FaZe Clan in a recent interview. Kalei, who has nearly 600,000 Twitch followers, expressed her hope that she won't be kicked from the team following GameSquare's acquisition of FaZe Clan. The esports brand was valued at $16 million in the deal, a significant drop from its $400 million valuation last year ahead of its $725 million SPAC merger to go public. Co-founder Richard 'Banks' Bengston will serve as CEO, while fellow co-founder Thomas 'Temperrr' Oliveira will be FaZe Clan president in the new regime. Kalei acknowledged the unique challenges faced by female creators in the gaming and esports industries, where women are often seen as less skilled or unworthy compared to their male counterparts. Despite these challenges, she finds games like Call of Duty's multiplayer arcade mode relaxing and enjoys listening to music while playing. Regarding Modern Warfare III, Kalei believes it could be a great year for the game if developers listen to the community. As for crypto and NFTs, Kalei stated that she stays away from them, as the broader gaming community generally dislikes NFTs.

View full text