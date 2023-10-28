CryptoRobotics Aims to Unite Traders with Automated Trading and Shared Strategies

According to Cointelegraph, CryptoRobotics is offering automated trading on cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing users to implement popular strategies and benefit from each other's successful trading methods. The project's cloud-based technology enables traders to execute trades simultaneously, with features such as autostrategies, copy trading, and crypto signals. CryptoRobotics aims to develop a trading index that unites all traders and investors in one large community with shared goals. One of the key differentiators of CryptoRobotics is its commitment to fostering a community with a shared purpose, rather than focusing on commissions and fees. The platform's profit-sharing model ensures fairness and equity among all participants, with traders who provide successful strategies earning rebates and investors sharing profits with strategy providers. This approach caters to both beginners and experienced traders, emphasizing community support and recognition for passionate traders. CryptoRobotics' auto-following feature combines trading robots with signals, simplifying continuous trading for newcomers. Analysts and professional traders can monetize their trading strategies through automation. The platform is integrated with 15 major crypto exchanges, allowing users to trade using its bots for spot and futures exchanges. The CryptoRobotics team explained that the project combines the best practices from traditional asset markets, including user-created strategies, copy trades, and risk management through multiple asset investments. The platform has generated over 55,000 registered users, 20 trading robots, and over 50 popular strategies since its launch, with over $1 billion in trading volume in 2022.

