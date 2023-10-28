Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CryptoRobotics Aims to Unite Traders with Automated Trading and Shared Strategies

Binance News
2023-10-28 17:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, CryptoRobotics is offering automated trading on cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing users to implement popular strategies and benefit from each other's successful trading methods. The project's cloud-based technology enables traders to execute trades simultaneously, with features such as autostrategies, copy trading, and crypto signals. CryptoRobotics aims to develop a trading index that unites all traders and investors in one large community with shared goals. One of the key differentiators of CryptoRobotics is its commitment to fostering a community with a shared purpose, rather than focusing on commissions and fees. The platform's profit-sharing model ensures fairness and equity among all participants, with traders who provide successful strategies earning rebates and investors sharing profits with strategy providers. This approach caters to both beginners and experienced traders, emphasizing community support and recognition for passionate traders. CryptoRobotics' auto-following feature combines trading robots with signals, simplifying continuous trading for newcomers. Analysts and professional traders can monetize their trading strategies through automation. The platform is integrated with 15 major crypto exchanges, allowing users to trade using its bots for spot and futures exchanges. The CryptoRobotics team explained that the project combines the best practices from traditional asset markets, including user-created strategies, copy trades, and risk management through multiple asset investments. The platform has generated over 55,000 registered users, 20 trading robots, and over 50 popular strategies since its launch, with over $1 billion in trading volume in 2022.
View full text