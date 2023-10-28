Bitcoin and Gold Prices Surge Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict: AI Chatbot Weighs In

According to CryptoPotato, since the Israel-Hamas conflict began three weeks ago, both bitcoin and gold have experienced significant price increases. Gold's price against the dollar was at a local low of around $1,830 but has since jumped by roughly 10% to surpass the $2,000 mark. Bitcoin's price stood at around $28,000 when the conflict started and has since gained 23%, currently trading above $34,000. When asked about the possible future performance of bitcoin and gold amid the ongoing conflict, the AI chatbot ChatGPT did not provide a direct answer. Instead, it emphasized that both assets can be influenced by various factors, including political events, economic conditions, and investor sentiment. The chatbot also noted that while gold has a proven track record as a reliable hedge against inflation, bitcoin's short history means it hasn't yet been tested through multiple economic cycles.

