Futureverse Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Enhance AI Music Platform JEN

According to Foresight News, AI metaverse startup Futureverse has announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud to integrate high-performance computing technology into its AI music platform, JEN. This collaboration combines Futureverse's expertise in AI music solutions with Alibaba Cloud's secure and scalable cloud computing capabilities to further develop and establish high-performance AI infrastructure and security standards. JEN is the first version of Futureverse's general high-fidelity model for text-to-music generation. As previously reported by Foresight News, in July 2023, Futureverse completed a $54 million Series A funding round led by 10T Holdings, with participation from Ripple Labs and others.

