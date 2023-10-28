Baseflow Raises $2.5 Million in Funding from Prominent Investors

According to Foresight News, The Network State Company, the parent company of citizen community platform Baseflow, has announced the completion of a $2.5 million financing round. Investors in the round include Balaji Srinivasan, former Chief Technology Officer of Coinbase, Tim Draper, Aragon DAO, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon Labs, Roneil Rumburg, co-founder of Audius, Andrea Dusi, Max Merenti, and Enzo Coglitore, Product Manager and Partner at Alchemy Ventures. Headquartered in Switzerland, Baseflow aims to help individuals become sovereign persons, pursuing sovereignty, governance, and personal freedom maximization.

