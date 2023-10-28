copy link
BNB Chain Launches Multisig Wallet Service BNB SafeWallet
Binance News
2023-10-28 05:15
According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has announced the launch of its multisig wallet service, BNB SafeWallet. The wallet is based on the Gnosis Safe protocol and is currently operating on BSC and opBNB. The introduction of BNB SafeWallet aims to provide users with a secure and efficient way to manage their digital assets on the BNB Chain platform.
