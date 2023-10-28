Rise In Acquires BlockBeam to Expand Web3 Education Platform

According to Foresight News, Web3 education platform Rise In has acquired BlockBeam, a Web3 educational technology platform. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. The acquisition of BlockBeam will help Rise In and its partners connect with top colleges and universities worldwide, and cultivate the next generation of Web3 developers in the United States. This move aims to expand the reach of Rise In's educational offerings and strengthen its position in the growing Web3 development sector. By partnering with BlockBeam, Rise In will be able to provide more comprehensive educational resources and support to aspiring Web3 developers, fostering a strong talent pool for the future of decentralized technology.

