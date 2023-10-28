Buy Crypto
Australian Federal Police Uncover Money Laundering Syndicate Using Currency Exchange

Binance News
2023-10-28 04:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has uncovered a money laundering syndicate, named the Long River syndicate, which allegedly used the Changjiang Currency Exchange as a front for laundering around $229 million in illicit funds over the past three years. As part of Operation Avarus-Nightwolf, a series of targeted raids were executed, confiscating high-end properties and vehicles with an estimated value of $50 million. Over the last three years, approximately $229 million in illicit funds have been laundered through twelve establishments across Australia. The investigation led to the arrest of four Chinese nationals and three Australians in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, all accused of involvement in the syndicate. They are expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court in the coming days. The AFP’s Assistant Commissioner, Stephen Dametto, explained that the expansion of the Changjiang Currency Exchange during the COVID-19 lockdowns raised suspicions, especially considering the decrease in international students and tourists. The AFP uncovered alleged connections between Changjiang Currency Exchange and known money laundering groups. Over the past three years, the exchange chain reportedly transferred over $10 billion, with the AFP claiming the company facilitated unlawful money transfers for organized criminals. The business allegedly engaged in money laundering activities totaling $228,883,561 between 2020 and 2023, with suspicions that some funds originated from cyber-enabled scams, illicit goods trafficking, and violent crimes. According to the police, the syndicate aided its criminal clientele in fabricating business records, including forged invoices and bank statements. This allowed the criminals and the Changjiang Currency Exchange to present the illicit funds as originating from legitimate sources should authorities investigate them. Syndicate members led opulent lifestyles, frequenting extravagant restaurants, indulging in expensive wines and sake, traveling by private jets, driving high-end vehicles, and residing in multi-million-dollar homes. To evade detection, they reportedly acquired counterfeit passports at $200,000 each.
