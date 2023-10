A16z Transfers 7 Million UNI Tokens Worth $28.21 Million

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, venture capital firm a16z has transferred 7 million UNI tokens, equivalent to approximately $28.21 million, from its a16z: UNI Voting address to a new address. This marks the first time since July that a16z has conducted a single token transfer exceeding $10,000 in value.