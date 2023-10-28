copy link
A16z Transfers 7 Million UNI Tokens Worth $28.21 Million
2023-10-28 04:16
According to Foresight News, venture capital firm a16z has transferred 7 million UNI tokens, equivalent to approximately $28.21 million, from its a16z: UNI Voting address to a new address. This marks the first time since July that a16z has conducted a single token transfer exceeding $10,000 in value.
