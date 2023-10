LastPass Hack Results in Over $4.4 Million Stolen from 25 Victims

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, on October 25, 2023, a cyberattack on the online password management platform LastPass led to the theft of approximately $4.4 million from more than 25 victims. ZachXBT, who monitored the situation, advises users who have previously stored mnemonic phrases or keys in LastPass to immediately transfer their encrypted assets.