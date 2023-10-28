copy link
create picture
more
LastPass Hack Results in Over $4.4 Million Stolen from 25 Victims
Binance News
2023-10-28 03:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, on October 25, 2023, a cyberattack on the online password management platform LastPass led to the theft of approximately $4.4 million from more than 25 victims. ZachXBT, who monitored the situation, advises users who have previously stored mnemonic phrases or keys in LastPass to immediately transfer their encrypted assets.
View full text