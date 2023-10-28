ETHGlobal Announces 11 Winning Projects in ETHOnline Hackathon

According to Foresight News, ETHGlobal has announced the 11 winning projects in the ETHOnline hackathon. The winners include WalletX, a smart wallet browser plugin; Koinu, an npm library for cross-chain token transfers in DApps; EVM+; PACKD, a project that allows users to create and share digital asset bundles; Cosmic Cowboys, a dynamic on-chain game; zkVRF, a new method for verifiable on-chain randomness implemented by ZKP; ShopConnect, a personalized e-commerce platform supported by ZKP; Cryptopolis, a city simulator crypto game; Bear Bonds; SherLOCKED, an EVM blockchain privacy support infrastructure based on FHE; and ZTF, a decentralized cross-chain bounty and crisis management protocol.

