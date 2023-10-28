Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

WSJ Partially Corrects Article on Hamas and Cryptocurrency Funding

Binance News
2023-10-28 02:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has partially corrected an article that mischaracterized the extent to which Hamas and other militant groups have been funding their terrorism activities with cryptocurrencies. The original article, published on October 10, cited blockchain forensics firm Elliptic to claim that Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) raised as much as $93 million between August 2021 and June 2023. However, Elliptic clarified that this did not mean PIJ raised these funds specifically for terrorism activities. Research from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis suggests only $450,000 of these funds were sent to a known terrorism-affiliated wallet. In WSJ's correction, it stated that PIJ and Lebanese political party Hezbollah may have exchanged up to $12 million in cryptocurrency since 2021, a significantly lower figure than the initial $93 million. The WSJ also updated other parts of the article to include additional context about Elliptic's research. This retraction follows an October 25 statement by Elliptic, which called on WSJ to correct its misinterpretation of the data. Elliptic added that cryptocurrency funding by Hamas remains tiny compared to other funding sources. Despite the corrections, some critics, including Coinbase's chief legal officer Paul Grewal, argue that WSJ's opening paragraph still frames cryptocurrency as the primary funding source behind Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. Additionally, some are calling on US Senator Elizabeth Warren to retract a related letter backed by over 100 US lawmakers, which cited WSJ's misinterpreted data from Elliptic to argue that cryptocurrency poses a national security threat to the US.
View full text