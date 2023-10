Etherscan Now Supports Display of ERC-4337 Account Abstraction Transactions

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Etherscan has announced support for the simple display of ERC-4337 account abstraction transactions. Account abstraction allows users to pay gas fees using smart contract wallets without the need for private keys or maintaining an ETH balance. ERC-4337 is a specification that implements account abstraction through EntryPoint contracts.