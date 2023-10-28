Sam Bankman-Fried Testifies About Early SOL Purchases at $0.20

According to Foresight News, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) testified that he began purchasing SOL at a unit price of $0.20. When asked about how the investment costs were paid, SBF stated that the funds came from Alameda's operating profits and third-party loans. In January 2021, SBF had expressed his intention to buy as many SOL as possible at a unit price of $3.

