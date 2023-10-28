dYdX Foundation Anticipates Large-Scale Internal Movement of Locked EthDYDX Tokens

According to Foresight News, the dYdX Foundation has announced that it expects a large-scale internal movement of locked ethDYDX tokens held by investors and team members in the coming days. These locked tokens can be moved from Ethereum to the dYdX Chain. The dYdX Foundation will continue to monitor the wallet addresses of locked token holders to determine if there are any transfers that violate legal agreements and will take legal action against non-compliant locked token holders. The wethDYDX or dYdX-Chain DYDX tokens received in exchange for locked ethDYDX tokens will also continue to be subject to the same transfer restrictions and release schedules. Similar to the currently locked ethDYDX tokens, locked wethDYDX tokens and dYdX-Chain DYDX tokens can also be moved across chains to another blockchain for voting or delegation purposes, or staked to validators where applicable.

