Google Increases Investment in Anthropic's Claude AI to $2 Billion

Binance News
2023-10-27 23:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Google is significantly increasing its investment in Anthropic, the creators of Claude AI, with a $2 billion commitment. The investment, initially reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed by an Anthropic spokesperson, will be made in two payments of $500 million and another of $1.5 billion. This marks a substantial increase from Google's previous $400 million investment in Anthropic in February. Last month, e-commerce giant Amazon also committed to investing $4 billion in the company. The large investment from Google is the latest development in the ongoing AI competition between Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. Recently, Microsoft announced a $3.2 billion partnership with the Australian government to build data centers and provide AI training to Australian citizens. Google has also invested $1 billion in the Oceanic country. While Amazon and Google focus on Anthropic, Microsoft remains committed to its long-standing partnership with OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT. Microsoft has integrated ChatGPT and OpenAI's Dall-E into its free Edge browser. In February, Google launched its own ChatGPT competitor called Google Bard, a generative AI chatbot that produces audio, code, images, and text content using prompts. In addition to its investments in AI companies, Google recently launched the $20 million Digital Futures Project to support responsible AI development, including combating bias and incorporating diverse perspectives in AI model training. Google Director of Product Impact Brigitte Gosselink emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, 'Getting AI right will take more than any one company alone.'
