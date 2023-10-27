US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Uses AI Tool to Scan Social Media Posts

According to Decrypt, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is using an AI-powered tool, Giant Oak Search Technology (GOST), to scan social media posts for content deemed derogatory to the United States. The news, first reported by 404 Media, has raised concerns about privacy and the ethical implications of such surveillance. GOST helps the agency by analyzing social media posts and determining their potential risk to the U.S., according to the report, which cited confidential documents. The system ranks a person's social media scores from one to 100 based on its relevance to the user's perceived mission. While social media reviews have been used in the past to investigate potentially dangerous individuals, the use of tools like GOST could blur the line between homeland security and basic individual liberties. Patrick Toomey, Deputy Director of the ACLU's National Security Project, expressed concerns about the government's use of algorithms to scrutinize social media posts. He stated that the government should not be using algorithms to examine social media posts and decide which individuals are risky, and agencies should not be purchasing this kind of technology in secret without any accountability. The public remains highly skeptical of AI, particularly regarding personal privacy. A study by the Pew Research Center revealed that 32% of Americans believe that AI in hiring and evaluating workers is more likely to harm than help job applicants and employees. A Reuters poll found that most Americans view AI as a threat to humanity.

