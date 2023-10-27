Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Uses AI Tool to Scan Social Media Posts

Binance News
2023-10-27 23:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is using an AI-powered tool, Giant Oak Search Technology (GOST), to scan social media posts for content deemed derogatory to the United States. The news, first reported by 404 Media, has raised concerns about privacy and the ethical implications of such surveillance. GOST helps the agency by analyzing social media posts and determining their potential risk to the U.S., according to the report, which cited confidential documents. The system ranks a person's social media scores from one to 100 based on its relevance to the user's perceived mission. While social media reviews have been used in the past to investigate potentially dangerous individuals, the use of tools like GOST could blur the line between homeland security and basic individual liberties. Patrick Toomey, Deputy Director of the ACLU's National Security Project, expressed concerns about the government's use of algorithms to scrutinize social media posts. He stated that the government should not be using algorithms to examine social media posts and decide which individuals are risky, and agencies should not be purchasing this kind of technology in secret without any accountability. The public remains highly skeptical of AI, particularly regarding personal privacy. A study by the Pew Research Center revealed that 32% of Americans believe that AI in hiring and evaluating workers is more likely to harm than help job applicants and employees. A Reuters poll found that most Americans view AI as a threat to humanity.
View full text