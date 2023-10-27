Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Atato Integrates with Cronos Chain and XRP Ledger to Boost DeFi and GameFi Sectors

Binance News
2023-10-27 22:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, digital asset custodian Atato has announced a strategic integration with Cronos Chain and the XRP Ledger. The partnership aims to make a significant impact through its innovative Bring-Your-Own-Chain (BYOC) feature, boosting both the DeFi and GameFi sectors while simultaneously strengthening the XRP Ledger’s role in the blockchain ecosystem. BYOC is a custody solution that enables easy integration of any blockchain with just a single click. The broader goal is a future where multiple blockchains coexist seamlessly, ultimately driving widespread adoption. Atato's Co-founder, Guillaume Le Saint, emphasized the growing demand for users to secure their tokens over multiple chains and control them through one simple user interface. This demand has surged notably with the proliferation of several Layer 1s, Layer 2s, and Subnets within various ecosystems. The BYOC integration is designed to offer support to Web3 developers, startups, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affiliated with the XRP Ledger, Cronos ecosystems, and other ecosystems, all sharing a common vision of creating a secure, interoperable, and compliant environment for emerging Web3 participants. Additionally, this integration enables projects to easily connect and utilize decentralized applications (dApps) across all blockchain networks using Atato’s WalletConnect feature. Atato emphasized the importance of security from the outset, given the rising threat of preventable hacks. The XRP Ledger has maintained steady growth despite the drawdown in crypto this year. The latest data revealed that the wallet count on XRPL has climbed above 4.82 million as of October 26th, with more than 58 billion XRP in total in these accounts. Meanwhile, Japanese financial powerhouse SBI Holdings has announced that it would launch its NFT initiative on the XRPL for the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo.
View full text