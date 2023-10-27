Atato Integrates with Cronos Chain and XRP Ledger to Boost DeFi and GameFi Sectors

According to CryptoPotato, digital asset custodian Atato has announced a strategic integration with Cronos Chain and the XRP Ledger. The partnership aims to make a significant impact through its innovative Bring-Your-Own-Chain (BYOC) feature, boosting both the DeFi and GameFi sectors while simultaneously strengthening the XRP Ledger’s role in the blockchain ecosystem. BYOC is a custody solution that enables easy integration of any blockchain with just a single click. The broader goal is a future where multiple blockchains coexist seamlessly, ultimately driving widespread adoption. Atato's Co-founder, Guillaume Le Saint, emphasized the growing demand for users to secure their tokens over multiple chains and control them through one simple user interface. This demand has surged notably with the proliferation of several Layer 1s, Layer 2s, and Subnets within various ecosystems. The BYOC integration is designed to offer support to Web3 developers, startups, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affiliated with the XRP Ledger, Cronos ecosystems, and other ecosystems, all sharing a common vision of creating a secure, interoperable, and compliant environment for emerging Web3 participants. Additionally, this integration enables projects to easily connect and utilize decentralized applications (dApps) across all blockchain networks using Atato’s WalletConnect feature. Atato emphasized the importance of security from the outset, given the rising threat of preventable hacks. The XRP Ledger has maintained steady growth despite the drawdown in crypto this year. The latest data revealed that the wallet count on XRPL has climbed above 4.82 million as of October 26th, with more than 58 billion XRP in total in these accounts. Meanwhile, Japanese financial powerhouse SBI Holdings has announced that it would launch its NFT initiative on the XRPL for the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo.

