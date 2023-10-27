Twitch Streamer Amouranth Partners with Polish Brewery for Unique Beer

According to Decrypt, Twitch streamer Amouranth is collaborating with Polish brewery 'The Order Of Yoni' to create a unique beer using her vaginal yeast. Amouranth, who has over 6.3 million followers, is known for her hot tub streams and innovative product offerings. She recently launched 'AI Amouranth,' an AI-powered avatar developed in collaboration with Forever Voices, which offers virtual dates and conversations. The Order Of Yoni is known for crafting beers with the essence of women they refer to as 'deities.' Their process involves a blend of champagne yeast, wheat malts, and exclusive additives like orange peel, coriander, and aframomum. The key ingredient, however, is the lactic acid from vaginal bacteria. The brewery ensures the safety of its product by isolating and testing the material, using only the Lactobacillus bacteria. Amouranth is confident that her unique beer will be a hit, stating, 'People will buy it for sure, I mean, they'll probably drink it.'

View full text