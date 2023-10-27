Buy Crypto
Shiba Inu's Price Rises 12% Following Endorsement From Early Bitcoin Adopter Davinci Jeremie

2023-10-27 14:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price has increased by 12% over the past week, although it remains below its 2021 highs. Early Bitcoin adopter Davinci Jeremie endorsed SHIB on Twitter, prompting positive reactions from the crypto community. Jeremie had previously accurately predicted Bitcoin's growth potential, with BTC recently surpassing $35,000. Memecoins, such as Shiba Inu, have attracted investors and traders due to their enhanced volatility and potential for quick and substantial profits. Despite its recent gains, SHIB is still far from its all-time high levels recorded at the end of 2021. However, Davinci Jeremie believes investors should still focus on Shiba Inu, triggering enthusiasm in the community that SHIB could head north in the future. His post came in response to a user asking which altcoin is worth buying at the moment. Davinci Jeremie is well-known in the cryptocurrency community for supporting Bitcoin more than a decade ago and urging people to invest just $1 worth of the primary cryptocurrency. The valuation of the leading digital asset has spiked astronomically since his advice, recently surpassing the $35,000 level for the first time in over a year and a half.
