Liquity Supports LUSD Minting on Starknet with Nimbora's Assistance
Binance News
2023-10-27 14:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Liquity now supports the minting of LUSD on Starknet, a feature introduced by Nimbora. However, as it is still in the alpha stage, the maximum amount of Ethereum collateral supported is limited to 0.2 ETH.
