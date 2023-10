Liquity Supports LUSD Minting on Starknet with Nimbora's Assistance

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Liquity now supports the minting of LUSD on Starknet, a feature introduced by Nimbora. However, as it is still in the alpha stage, the maximum amount of Ethereum collateral supported is limited to 0.2 ETH.