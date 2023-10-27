Animoca Brands Offers Market Making Services to Invested Companies

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has been promoting market making services to companies it has invested in over the past few months. A spokesperson for Animoca stated that the company provides these services through its internal digital asset team, which was established in early 2022 and currently consists of 10 employees. The spokesperson described the team as 'essentially a financial team' and added that it is also responsible for hedging against the volatility of Animoca's large number of unstable tokens.

