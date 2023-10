DYdX Chain to Distribute Protocol Fees to Validators and Stakers

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, dYdX Chain will distribute all protocol fees, including USDC-denominated transaction fees and DYDX-denominated gas fees, to validators and stakers. A spokesperson for the dYdX Foundation stated that the security incentives for the chain will not rely on token inflation like other blockchains.