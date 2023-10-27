copy link
DYdX Chain to Distribute Protocol Fees to Validators and Stakers
2023-10-27 13:17
According to Foresight News, dYdX Chain will distribute all protocol fees, including USDC-denominated transaction fees and DYDX-denominated gas fees, to validators and stakers. A spokesperson for the dYdX Foundation stated that the security incentives for the chain will not rely on token inflation like other blockchains.
