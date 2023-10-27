copy link
US Treasury Works with Financial Institutions to Prevent Terrorist Funding
2023-10-27 12:46
According to Foresight News, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has stated that the US Treasury is working with financial institutions and digital asset companies to take measures to prevent terrorists from transferring funds. Adeyemo expressed that some companies in the digital asset sector are not doing enough to prevent illegal financing. Furthermore, Adeyemo stated that the United States will 'use all available tools' to combat platforms that provide resources for terrorists.
