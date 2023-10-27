copy link
Access Protocol Secures $1.2 Million Seed Funding for Solana Ecosystem
2023-10-27 12:37
According to Foresight News, Access Protocol, a content monetization protocol for the Solana ecosystem, has successfully raised $1.2 million in seed funding. The investment round included participation from Sora Ventures, DV Ventures, CMS Holdings, and Double Peak Group.
