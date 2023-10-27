copy link
create picture
more
Balancer Creates Claim Submission Form to Assist in Loss Investigation
Binance News
2023-10-27 12:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Balancer has announced the creation of a dedicated 'Claim Submission Form' to assist in research. In accordance with BIP-445 proposal, Balancer governance voters (veBAL) have decided to conduct a phased study to determine the wallets of users who have suffered losses. The aim of this research is to gain a deeper understanding of the nature of the losses. The claim submission application period is 60 days and will end on December 25, 2023.
View full text