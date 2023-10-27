Balancer Creates Claim Submission Form to Assist in Loss Investigation

According to Foresight News, Balancer has announced the creation of a dedicated 'Claim Submission Form' to assist in research. In accordance with BIP-445 proposal, Balancer governance voters (veBAL) have decided to conduct a phased study to determine the wallets of users who have suffered losses. The aim of this research is to gain a deeper understanding of the nature of the losses. The claim submission application period is 60 days and will end on December 25, 2023.

View full text