Hi's Mastercard Debit Card Adds Support for The Sandbox Token SAND in Eligible European Markets

According to Foresight News, Web3 financial application hi has added support for The Sandbox token (SAND) payments in eligible markets within the European Economic Area to its Mastercard debit card. The card previously supported Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. Hi co-founder Sean Rach stated that the debit card, which can be customized with NFTs, was launched in 2022, but the first batch of NFT-customized cards was only recently shipped. Additionally, hi is exploring support for other tokens within the Animoca ecosystem. Foresight News previously reported that Web3 financial application hi announced in July this year that it had received a $30 million investment from Animoca Brands.

