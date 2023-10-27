Meta's Reality Labs Losses Surpass Ford's Market Value

According to Foresight News, Meta's metaverse division, Reality Labs, has reported total losses of $47 billion, surpassing Ford's market value of approximately $45 billion. In 2019, Reality Labs' losses were less than $5 billion, while in 2021, they exceeded $10 billion, and in 2022, they reached nearly $14 billion. Furthermore, Meta stated in its recently released third-quarter report that it expects Reality Labs' operating losses to increase significantly by 2024.

