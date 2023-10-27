copy link
create picture
more
Craig Wright Wins Appeal in Bitcoin Ownership Dispute with Late David Kleiman
Binance News
2023-10-27 11:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Craig Wright, known as 'Satoshi Nakamoto,' has won an appeal in a case concerning the ownership of Bitcoin with the late David Kleiman. The representative lawyer for David Kleiman believed that half of the Bitcoin initially mined by Craig Wright should belong to David Kleiman. However, the jury found that the two did not collaborate in Bitcoin mining.
View full text