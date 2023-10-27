copy link
South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service to Investigate SUI Circulation Discrepancy
2023-10-27 10:41
According to Foresight News, South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) will investigate the recent discrepancy of 600 million SUI tokens between the announced circulation and the circulation at the time of its listing on Upbit. FSS Director Lee Bok-hyun has expressed concern over this issue and intends to look into the matter further.
